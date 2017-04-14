Sununu's first 100 days marked by enthusiasm, but key losses

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has reached his 100th day in office as New Hampshire's 82nd chief executive.

Sununu came into office with a long list of priorities, including tackling the drug crisis, lowering energy costs, reforming the child services agency, expanding full-day kindergarten and recruiting new businesses to the state. Many of his ambitious promises are now running up against the reality of governing.

Sununu's suffered losses at the hands of his own party on union-targeting legislation and kindergarten funding. But advocates in the mental health and substance abuse sectors say they're impressed by his enthusiasm for their causes.

Sununu says he'll release details next week on his promise to meet with 100 out-of-state businesses in his first 100 days. He says he's met the goal.

