Vermont House passes bills addressing racial bias

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - After studies showed African-Americans in Vermont are far more likely to be stopped by police or jailed, lawmakers have passed legislation creating a board that will oversee racial justice issues.

The Vermont House passed the bill creating a 15-member board on a vote of 120-25 Thursday. The House also approved updates to an equality-focused state policing policy.

Vermont Public Radio reports that a lead sponsor of the racial justice bill, Rep. Kiah Morris, said it is intended to be a preventative measure and a way to "find mechanisms for correcting course."

Both bills missed a deadline to cross over to the state Senate, but senators say they will fast-track the legislation in an attempt to get both bills passed before the legislature adjourns.

