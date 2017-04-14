HoopCats speak at VT Statehouse

With several Division I college basketball head coaching vacancies being filled at the end of March, John Becker will return next season as head coach of the Cats. Becker's name had been mentioned as a candidate to take over several programs and he did turn down an offer from Duquesne.

"It feels good to move past that and to be able to start to appreciate and enjoy what we did this year, kind of recharge our batteries and start looking forward to next year," Becker said Wednesday during a trip to the Vermont Statehouse. "So, I'm really happy and really excited about the future."

"We're thrilled that he's going to be remaining as the leader of our program," UVM Athletic Director, Jeff Schulman said at the Statehouse Wednesday. "We just think he's a great fit for UVM. His values line up very much with our values. Obviously, he's done an amazing job assembling a special team that preforms so well on the court and off the court."

The reigning America East Champs have a solid core group of players returning and have a couple of exciting freshman and transfers that will be added to the mix. One player that won't be apart of next year's club is the soon to be graduating, Kurt Steidl. Steidl's two three pointers in the America East Championship game sparked the rally that led to the Cats victory over Albany. However, it was a knee injury suffered late in the first half against Purdue during the NCAA Tournament that may have cost the team a chance for an upset win.

Steidl is a week removed from knee surgery. He should be back on his feet walking around in about a month. Wednesday at the Vermont Statehouse was the first public comments the Senior Captain had made since the days leading up to the game against the Boilermakers. He has had plenty of time to reflect on his Catamount career.

"It's been a special four years," Steidl said. "I'm so thankful for all of the support that the fans have given me, whether it's in Patrick Gym when I'm playing or just walking around town. The support that they've given me and the support they've given for our program is truly special and I'm a really proud alumni of the basketball fraternity now and I'll definitely be back at some games, watching future Catamounts for future years to come."