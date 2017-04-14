Quantcast

Police look for GetAir burglary suspect

WILLISTON, Vt. -

Police are looking for a suspect that broke into an entertainment center in Williston.

Surveillance video from inside GetAir shows a man in the building just minutes before leaving with an undisclosed amount of property. The burglary took place in the early morning on Monday April 10.

If you recognize the man contact the Williston Police.

