Ex-legislator to plead guilty in drug, sex case

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire state lawmaker has filed a notice of intent to plead guilty to charges that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter and possessed drugs.

Patricia LaFrance, deputy Rockingham County Attorney, said Friday that Kyle Tasker is expected to plead guilty to the charges on May 9. He was scheduled to face trial next month. His lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

LaFrance said Tasker would receive three to 10 years in state prison under a negotiated sentence, with the ability to ask for six months to be suspended off the minimum amount if he completes a sex offender program.

Tasker, a Republican from Nottingham, resigned in March 2016. Prosecutors accused him of using social media to lure an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Ex-lawmaker facing drug, sex charges seeks separate trials

Bail revoked for former NH lawmaker in drug, sex case

Former legislator now faces drunken driving charge

Report: Some legislators bought marijuana from ex-colleague

Former NH legislator indicted on several drug, sex charges

NH attorney general joins probe of former legislator

Ex-lawmaker accused of trying to lure teen waives hearing

NH lawmaker accused of trying to lure teen resigns

NH lawmaker accused of trying to lure teen released on bail

NH lawmaker accused of trying to lure child for sex