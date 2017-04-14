Bolton Valley gets new ownership team

A Vermont ski area on Friday was sold back to the family that built it in the 1960s.

A group of local investors, led by the DesLauriers family, purchased the Bolton Valley Ski Area.

The resort says the management team will remain the same.

They say their challenge will be growing Bolton as a year-round destination, especially in the summer to compete with other ski resorts in the state.

The DesLauriers owned Bolton from 1966 until 1997.