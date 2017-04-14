Quantcast

Cuomo touts tourism in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, was in Lake Placid Friday touting tourism.

He said the plan focuses on growing tourism. Part of the speech focused on the $32 million that the state is investing to create a "Gateway to the Adirondacks" in the former Frontiertown spot in North Hudson. It has sat vacant since it closed in the 1990s.

"When I see an abandoned state building or an abandoned state gas station on a highway, it drives me crazy because it just says, you know, failure. It says, 'This hasn't worked out, and by the way, they didn't bother to come back and fix it or clean it up.' Frontiertown should be the gateway. It should excite people," said Cuomo.

Cuomo also talked about investments at Whiteface and Gore mountains, which he said have not had significant investments in 30 years. He said they'll be getting $20 million worth of investments to try to keep New York City skiers and riders in the Adirondacks.

He also said the Adirondack state parks will get $4 million.

