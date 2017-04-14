Friends inspire 2 Vt. teachers to run Boston Marathon

Two Ludlow elementary teachers are running in the Boston Marathon Monday and both will have a particular person in mind when running those 26 miles.

"My life has changed forever in so many ways," Liz Hindinger said.

Hindinger is 50. She can't drive, fill out her children's school forms or properly use half of her body.

"I can't remember maybe two weeks ago or I can't remember 10 minutes ago," Hindinger said.

She suffered a severe stroke seven years ago.

"She was always around and always active and this just took that away from her," Lora Miele said.

Miele has been friends with Hindinger for more than 20 years. And when tragedy struck, she says she felt helpless.

"What do you do?" Miele asked.

While standing at the Boston Marathon starting line in 2015, Miele heard a voice. It was the voice of Boston sports icon Tedy Bruschi. He suffered a stroke at age 31 and brings awareness about the country's fifth leading killer by forming a team of runners.

"I said I want to know more about it," Miele said.

The next year, Miele was standing at that same starting line, but this time as a member and the only Vermonter on Bruschi's team.

"She was running it for me," Hindinger said.

A year later, Miele is preparing for her third Boston Marathon. The second one running for Hindinger. Miele trains five days a week, occasionally with a friend and co-worker who's also running in the marathon for a similar reason.

"He's been through more than adults will ever go through in their life," Lisa Marks said.

Nolan Alberty is a 6-year-old who's come a long way in three years. He was diagnosed with leukemia and received a bone marrow transplant that kept him in the hospital for over a year.

"It's nice that he's happy now and just a little boy," Marks said.

Marks runs for the Dana Farber Marathon team, an organization that raises money for cancer research.

Both Miele and Marks will have their biggest fans cheering them on at the Boston Marathon Monday.