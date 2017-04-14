Quantcast

Car catches on fire in South Burlington Shaw's parking lot - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Car catches on fire in South Burlington Shaw's parking lot

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There was a car fire in the Shaw's parking lot in South Burlington Friday afternoon.

Police are not sure what caused the car to go up in smoke. Someone called it in and the owner was nowhere to be found.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and there were no other cars around the burning car.

