Tips lead police to theft suspect

Police in Williston say they solved the cases of a stolen camper and some pricey paving equipment.

Police say Kyle Yandow, 46, of St. Albans, was behind the theft.

WCAX News aired surveillance video last month of the theft of $62,000 worth of paving equipment and then aired video of the theft of a $6,500 camper.

Police say after the stories aired, they got tips that led them to the camper and Yandow. They also say they then found out where the stolen paving equipment was and recovered that, too.

We dug into our archives and it's not Yandow's first brush with the law. Three years ago, police say he and his daughter were part of a theft scheme. Vermont police said they stole items from Tractor Supply in Swanton and allegedly drove a stolen car with siphoning equipment in the trunk so they could steal gasoline.

