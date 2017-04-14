Saying goodbye to a special Super Senior

Sad news about one of our Super Seniors.

Ted Hislop has died. He was featured back in 2014. Ted loved his family and his Harley. Joe caught up with him taking a ride with his daughter.

Ted spent more than five decades in Vermont law enforcement, most of his career was as a Vermont State trooper handling some big cases, like the murder of Pamela Brown in Barre in 1982. Then after he retired, as a deputy sheriff working at the courthouse in Barre.

Ted Hislop was 88.

