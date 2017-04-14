Vt. lawmakers walk out of Statehouse after voting controversy

More than 15 state representatives walked out of the Statehouse after the Democratic majority held a vote without most of the Republicans.

The vote came on an amendment to fund treatment of first responders with PTSD through worker's comp. The result was never in question, but the vote took place as Republicans received a briefing on the measure downstairs, stripping them of their chance to weigh in.

"I'm upset, and I'm not happy," said Rep. Ron Hubert, R-Milton.

"We know we're the minority but we have been treated today as if we do not count," said Rep. Marianna Gamache, R-Swanton.

Minority members say while they may not have the votes to overcome proposals supported or opposed by Democrats and Progressives, they deserve to have their voices heard.

"If they're going to vote and not need us, we don't need to be here," said Rep. Don Turner, R-Milton.

Democratic leaders say the Republicans had plenty of warning and returned to the floor 10 minutes later than scheduled. But Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson apologized nonetheless for the mistimed vote, calling it a mistake, not a plot.

"It was not at all intentional on my part," said Johnson.

Ultimately, lawmakers did revote on the amendment to appease their peers. But by that time, more than a quarter of the Republicans had already gone home out of protest.

That didn't sit well with the Dems.

"I think it's unfortunate if people are walking away from their job," said Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford.

There's a little less than a month left at those jobs before lawmakers go home for the year. Friday's spat may just be a preview of the tension that can be expected in the closing days.