Will border hassles keep Canadian tourists home?

Could a federal proposal stop Canadians from coming to Vermont to shop and spend money?

The Trump administration is proposing new security measures that would affect the Canadian border, including talk of eye scans and fingerprinting.

Canadian tourists currently come by the hundreds of thousands to Vermont, spending more than $100 million a year in the state. That tourism has been declining in recent years and some fear new rules could make things worse.

Others say such security measures are needed to improve safety at the border.

Molly Walsh wrote about the controversy in this week's Seven Days. She came to tell us what she found. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Walsh's article in Seven Days.