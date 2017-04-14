Needle drop-boxes approved for Richmond

A North Country woman accused of stealing her dead father's benefits is expected to enter a plea Monday in court.
A North Country woman accused of stealing her dead father's benefits is expected to enter a plea Monday in court.
Police say a trio of arrests in Bristol took thousands of dollars of heroin off the street.
Police say a trio of arrests in Bristol took thousands of dollars of heroin off the street.
Police say two brothers committed a bottle burglary in Franklin County.
Police say two brothers committed a bottle burglary in Franklin County.
The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says a 12-year-old girl waterskiing in Newfound Lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says a 12-year-old girl waterskiing in Newfound Lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Searchers are looking for a hiker in New Hampshire's White Mountains who was reported missing last week, linking him to an abandoned campsite near a remote trail.
Searchers are looking for a hiker in New Hampshire's White Mountains who was reported missing last week, linking him to an abandoned campsite near a remote trail.
Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have begun the process of adding up damage to public infrastructure from recent rainstorms that swept parts of Vermont.
Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have begun the process of adding up damage to public infrastructure from recent rainstorms that swept parts of Vermont.
A new report alleges that the care veterans are getting is "dangerously substandard" at the Manchester hospital.
A new report alleges that the care veterans are getting is "dangerously substandard" at the Manchester hospital.
The executive director of a Vermont circus school has stepped down after an outcry over the firings of the school's founders last week.
The executive director of a Vermont circus school has stepped down after an outcry over the firings of the school's founders last week.