Needle drop-boxes approved for Richmond

Boxes for used needles could soon pop up at various spots around Richmond.

Dr. Richard Bernstein, on the Richmond Rescue Opioid Task Force, says the Richmond Selectboard gave the Task Force the go-ahead to install the boxes.

"Used needles carry Hepatitis, carry HIV, they can cause infection,” said Dr. Bernstein. “They can - they may - have the residue of drug in them. Although the actual contamination of people by needles is quite small, there is a danger, and it's just a public health hazard.”

He says they had a syringe exchange set up inside an ambulance outside Richmond Rescue, but it wasn’t popular.

"That to date has really not been proved to be an efficient or effective way to get people to participate,” said Dr. Bernstein.

Dr. Bernstein says the goal is to make boxes available and put at logical places around town.

But he expects some pushback.



"And that people will use them and not say 'this distracts from the beauty of the town' and vandalize them, because that has happened in other locations,” said Dr. Bernstein.



He says the boxes are a conversation-starter.

"That by getting attention to the needles, you're also calling attention to the epidemic,” said Dr. Bernstein.

Working alongside Dr. Bernstein are Bill and Linda Donovan.

The couple helped launch the opioid task force years ago, to help stop the drug epidemic.

Two weeks ago, Bill says a man overdosed and collapsed inside their store, the Lucky Spot.

"Which I called 911, and they had me do chest compressions,” said Bill. “It was probably 15/20 minutes before somebody came and took over for me."

Bill says a medical crew gave the man Narcan and that he did survive.



"I've been here 27 years, and 27 years ago it wasn't like this,” said Bill.

Bill says getting the approval for needle boxes is another step in the fight.

"We can turn our heads to it and ignore it, or we can say ‘OK, there's a problem,’” said Bill. “And, you know, it may not be the right answer, but let’s try something. Let’s try something to fix it.”



Dr. Bernstein says they've heard suggestions on where to place the needle boxes from community members and police officers.