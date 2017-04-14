St. Mike's Baseball Gets First Win

Sophomore Trevor Allen (Dennis, Mass./Dennis-Yarmouth Regional) hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning before going deep again one inning later to help the Saint Michael's College baseball team down Assumption College, 7-2, on Friday at Doc Jacobs Field. The Purple Knights are now 1-12 overall and in the Northeast-10 Conference, while the Greyhounds slipped to 10-18 and 3-10.

Saint Michael's, which is amid a run of playing 11 games in 11 days, notched the first victory of first-year coach Jason Szafarski's college head coaching career. Allen ended the day 2-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and the two homers, becoming the first Purple Knight to go deep twice in a game since Jacob Begnoche '13 on April 24, 2013. Tony Bonvechio '10 had been the last to homer twice at home, on April 5, 2010, also against Assumption.

Sophomore Dan Flynn (Williamstown, Mass./Mount Greylock Regional) batted 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base, while classmate Sean Winthrop (Hopkinton, Mass./Lawrence Academy) was 2-for-4 with a run, two RBIs and a double. Senior Kyle Cone (York, Maine/York) and sophomore Joe Robertson (Essex Junction, Vt./Essex) both reached twice, with Cone singling and walking, and Robertson doubling and being hit by a pitch while also scoring once and driving in another.

On the hill, sophomore Christian Devine (Exeter, N.H./Exeter) picked up his first college win with five innings of two-hit, shutout relief. He struck out three. Classmate Drew Farris (Andover, Mass./Saint John's Prep) put together a strong start, firing four innings while allowing two runs on six hits.

Senior Jake Byrne paced Assumption by going 2-for-4 with one run. Junior Mike Curtis took the loss after yielding six runs - five earned - on nine hits in 7.1 innings. He fanned eight and walked two.

Saint Michael's struck quickly, plating two runs in the first inning. First-year Connor Hopkins (Windham, N.H./Windham) led off with a double and Robertson was hit by a pitch before senior Drew Salk (Billerica, Mass./Billerica Memorial) put down the first of his team's three sacrifice bunts on the day. With two down, Winthrop roped a two-run single to right center. However, Assumption put four on base in the top of the second to score two, with sophomore Kevin Quinlivan's two-out RBI knock tying the game.

The visitors put runners at the corners with one down in the third before Farris induced consecutive shallow pops, and sophomore right fielder PJ Jasak (Palmer, Mass./Wilbraham & Monson Academy/Le Moyne) leapt to snag a high liner in the fourth with a runner at second base before a groundout ended the inning. In the fifth, Flynn walked on four pitches leading off before Cone beat out a bunt single, with Flynn moving to third on an error. With one down, they took off on a double steal, but Flynn was cut down on the return throw while trying to take home.

Devine stranded two in the seventh, and the hosts went ahead in the bottom half, with Allen dropping his first home run beyond the fence in right center. Robertson later scored Flynn with a sacrifice fly. With runners at the corners and two down in the eighth, a Greyhound hit a hard grounder through Devine's legs that sophomore second baseman Harry Southworth (Taunton, Mass./Coyle & Cassidy) ranged up the middle to knock down with his chest, deflecting the ball to shortstop Cone, who reached down to grab the ball and tag the bag for the final out.

Allen swatted his second homer in as many innings during the home half, knocking in a pair with a drive to deep right field. Flynn later scored on an error, making it 7-2. Consecutive batters walked with one down in the Assumption ninth, but Devine rung up a strikeout before the final batter flew to Hopkins in center field.

The teams finish their three-game weekend series with a 10 a.m. doubleheader tomorrow.

Courtesy: St. Michael's Athletics