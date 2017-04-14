Quantcast

Crews respond to propane leak in Jericho

JERICHO, Vt. -

Multiple agencies respond to a propane leak in Jericho.

It happened at about 3 p.m. Friday when a bobcat unit struck a tank. The collision partially broke off the pressure valve in the tank. Fire crews were the first to respond and had to truck in water until the gas company arrived. A burning tree had to be set up to burn off the propane from the tank.

There were no reported injuries.

