Wills block voted play of year

Another post season award for the UVM men's basketball team. This one comes from the fans.
Dre Wills' first half block against Albany in the Conference title game has been voted America East play of the year.
America East set up a tournament with what it felt was the top eight plays of the season. the highlights were match-ed up against eachother in a bracket and it was the fans that voted on which plays would advance in the tournament.
