Destination Recreation: Vintage photography studio takes you back in time

On the corner, at the top of Church St., sits something unusual.

“The biggest thing is that we want to add entertainment to Church St.,” said Ric Crossman, the owner of Vintage Photography Emporium. “There are a lot of restaurants; a lot of clothing stores.”

Crossman calls his vintage photography studio 'photo-tainment.'

People get a taste of what to expect on the inside from the vintage car that sits outside the store, and the dozens of photographs that decorate the windows.

Once inside, people find multiple sets, like western or saloon, shoes on shoes on shoes, and thousands of costumes.

"The number one thing I get out of this, besides monetary of course, is listening to people laugh,” said Crossman. “Laughing when they go on stage, and above all when we're showing them the prints that we've done for them - which you'll see shortly- listening to the laughter from it cause it's, it's heartwarming, seriously."

Crosssman owns the store with his wife.

Although it’s only been in Burlington for eight months, the two have been doing this a long time.

Crossman says operating an old-time photography studio is a family tradition that dates back decades.

It’s $10 per person to get outfitted for a picture and then pictures start at $10.

Don't forget to pet the adorable store dog!

WCAX’s Ike Bendavid and Alexandra Montgomery gave the experience a try.

Watch the video to see how it went and what outfits they chose!