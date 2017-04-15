Quantcast

Heroin arrest in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A man previously arrested for heroin trafficking is in trouble again, following a month long investigation.

According to Burlington Police, 31-year-old Corey Harman was arrested on three counts of selling heroin.

Police seized 44 grams of heroin and nearly 4-thousand dollars from Harman's home Friday alone.

