Montpelier man accused of having crack cocaine

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington Police say 31-year-old Andrew Lane had 29 grams of crack cocaine during a sting with undercover officers.

After searching his home in Montpelier, police say they found two and a half pounds of weed -- along with cocaine, fentanyl and 3-thousand dollars.

