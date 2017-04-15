Quantcast

Windham County Sheriff's Department receives body cams - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Windham County Sheriff's Department receives body cams

Posted: Updated:
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

In Windham County there are some officers now armed with body cameras.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Sheriff Keith Clark started issuing those cameras to his deputies after months of review and going through the purchase process.

Only 30 cameras are there so far but officers are eager to put the devices to good use -- improving overall police work.

The department received a judge's permission to pay for the equipment with money left over in the county budget.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.