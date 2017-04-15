Cats rally falls short

Cam Milligan notched three of his four points in the fourth quarter as part of a valiant rally effort but Vermont was unable to overcome a strong first half for Stony Brook in a 10-9 setback on Saturday at Virtue Field.

With the win, Stony Brook is now 6-5 and 2-2 in America East, while the Catamounts drop to 5-7 and 1-4 in conference play.

Ben French and Dawes Milchling each put home two goals and an assist for the Catamounts, while Charlie Cobb added a goal and a helper. Charlie Erdmann manned the faceoff X for Vermont, posting a 13-for-22 clip for the day.

After Jack Knight put the Catamounts on the board in the first quarter, Stony Brook countered with a trio from Ryan Bitzer (2) and Alex Corpolongo, the latter of whom registered his first of four goals on the day. However, Milchling and Braiden Davis then brought UVM back even as the first quarter wrapped to a close with a 3-3 score.

Vermont goalie Nick Washuta made a particularly nice save late in the opening frame when Cory Vanginhoven took a doorstep feed from Jay Lindsay. Vanginhoven attempted to bounce his shot through the crease and into the cage but Washuta managed to turn aside the attempt and collect the resulting ground ball.

Momentum swung in favor of the Seawolves in the second quarter in part as a result of Tom Haun's two goals and an assist on a tally for Corpolongo. Corpolongo added another in the middle stages of the third to extend his team's lead to 7-3.

The Green and Gold refused to go down without a fight despite being faced with a five-goal deficit in the fourth quarter. Milligan and French moved the score to 9-6 with just under eight minutes to play. While Jake Sheets extended the Seawolves' lead back to four, Vermont then mustered three straight tallies via Cobb, Alex Stanko and French. Unfortunately for UVM, the Catamounts would get no closer.

UVM did sustain possession and pressured offensively in the final minutes but could not find the equalizer. Down the stretch Rob Hudson rang the post and Knight also had an opportunity.

For Stony Brook, goalie Michael Bollinger made 12 saves on the day. At the other end, Washuta made seven stops before being relieved by Jon Kaplan.

Saturday's Senior Day contest marked the final regular season home game for Ben Cox, Andrew Duffy, Kaplan, Luc LeBlanc, Milligan, Stanko, Kyle Walsh and Karl Weller.

Vermont has two weeks to prepare for its regular season finale, a Saturday, April 29 contest at UMBC. Opening faceoff is slated for 1 p.m.

