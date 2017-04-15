H.S. Spring sports Saturday

High school sports scores for Saturday, 4/15
Baseball
Mount Mansfield 9
South Burlington 8
Burlington 15
Rice 0 (6)
Champlain Valley 1
Rutland 0
Milton 10
Lyndon 9 (8)
BFA-St. Albans 8
Missisquoi 1
BFA-Fairfax 7
Peoples 0
Enosburg 15
Hazen 1
Enosburg 13
Hazen 0
Oxbow 2
Lake Region 1
Softball
South Burlington 15
Mount Mansfield 5
Champlain Valley 8
Rutland 7
Missisquoi 19
BFA-St. Albans 4 (6)
Lyndon 16
Milton 1 (6)
Danville 2
Lake Region 1
Peoples 18
Northfield 3 (5)
Boys lacrosse
BFA-St. Albans 15
Burlington 6
Liverpool (N.Y.) 17
Essex 3
Milton 14
St. Johnsbury 4
Girls lacrosse
Colchester 14
Burlington 11
South Burlington 15
Spaulding 3
Middlebury 10
Rice 6
BFA-St. Albans 15
Essex 10
Rutland 11
Mount Mansfield 10
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.