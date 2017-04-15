Quantcast

H.S. Spring sports Saturday

H.S. Spring sports Saturday

Posted: Updated:

High school sports scores for Saturday, 4/15

Baseball

Mount Mansfield 9
South Burlington 8

Burlington 15
Rice 0 (6)

Champlain Valley 1
Rutland 0

Milton 10
Lyndon 9 (8)

BFA-St. Albans 8
Missisquoi 1

BFA-Fairfax 7
Peoples 0

Enosburg 15
Hazen 1

Enosburg 13
Hazen 0

Oxbow 2
Lake Region 1

Softball

South Burlington 15
Mount Mansfield 5

Champlain Valley 8
Rutland 7

Missisquoi 19
BFA-St. Albans 4 (6)

Lyndon 16
Milton 1 (6)

Danville 2
Lake Region 1

Peoples 18
Northfield 3 (5)

Boys lacrosse

BFA-St. Albans 15
Burlington 6

Liverpool (N.Y.) 17
Essex 3

Milton 14
St. Johnsbury 4

Girls lacrosse

Colchester 14
Burlington 11

South Burlington 15
Spaulding 3

Middlebury 10
Rice 6

BFA-St. Albans 15
Essex 10

Rutland 11
Mount Mansfield 10

