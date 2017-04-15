Tax march demanding the President release his returns

Thousands of Americans marched across major cities nationwide urging President Trump to release his tax returns. Activists in Vermont joined in that movement.

More than a hundred people held up signs and marched down Church Street and onto city hall Saturday -- demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

"Every President since Richard Nixon has revealed his taxes, and as we're filling out our tax forms and writing checks and sending in money, we should know what the President knows," said former Vermont governor Madeleine Kunin.

Organizers say they were inspired to come together again after taking part in the national Women's March in January, which brought thousands of people across the country together.

The tax march in Burlington was one of many held across the nation.

"The same people that were questioning Obama's credentials for everything are the same people that are giving a pass to Donald Trump,” said Jeffrey Caesar, Rights and Democracy VT. “This isn't just a question of transparency of his position. Yes, that's it, but most definitely we want to see the same accountability held across the board."

The White House confirmed that Trump paid $38 million in taxes on a more than $150 million income for the year of 2005 -- figures they released as the return was revealed on MSNBC.

Trump at one time stated that he would release his tax returns, but protesters argue he went back on his word.

"My main message was he said he'd show his taxes, and then he said nobody cared about his taxes, and I wanted him to know we do care about his taxes,” said Gail Kemmer, Williston Huddle.

The march was planned on tax day, just days before the deadline for taxpayers to file for their returns.

“It's an important march, because this is real grass roots democracy at work. I mean people of all ages are really coming out and expressing their opinions, and you can see by the signs that this is a movement." Kunin said.

The deadline for filing tax returns in Tuesday, April 18th.