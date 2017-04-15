Big Easter weekend at the Billings Farm

It's no surprise on a warm, spring Saturday -- you can spot hundreds soaking up the sun and taking a seat at the picnic tables at Billings Farm and Museum.

"It's the epitome of Vermont,” said Lydia Locke, from Woodstock.

It's free for guests to roam the 127-year-old dairy farm to discover all of the wonders it holds.

"We come here all the time," said Locke.

"I think it's special to have somewhere that rally exemplifies what's special about Vermont," said Tom Remp, from Billings Farm.

Remp is calling it their biggest weekend ever -- but it's not just because of the temperatures outside -- rather what's hiding behind these doors.

The barn is full of baby farm animals: From ducks -- to rabbits – to even six week old lambs wearing tiny knit sweaters.

"They're little and they're cute,” said Riley Greenman, from Massachusetts.

"There's no better way than to celebrate Easter weekend than going to watch baby lambs in sweaters running around," said Remp.

The sweaters are made to keep the lambs warm during frigid fall nights.

Brand new ones are knit each year and they seem to be a fan favorite.

"I think it's really cute," said Jamie Greenman, from Massachusetts.

"The kids love it. They love just being able to interact with the animals and run around and just knowing the history of Billings and the park," said Locke.

And knowing they can keep watching these little critters grow at the 270 acre farm every spring.