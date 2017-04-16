In The Kitchen: Flourless Chocolate Cake

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

Ingredients:

Cake

1 cup chocolate chips

1 stick butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Glaze

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup heavy cream

Process:

1) Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease an 8" round cake pan or springform pan; cut a piece of parchment or waxed paper to fit, grease it, and lay it in the bottom of the pan.

2) To make the cake: Put the chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl, and heat until the butter is melted and the chips are soft. Stir until the chips melt, reheating briefly if necessary.

3) Stir in the sugar, salt, and vanilla.

4) Add the eggs, beating briefly until smooth. Add the cocoa powder, and mix just to combine.

5) Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

6) Bake the cake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the top forms a thin crust

7) Remove it from the oven, and cool it in the pan for 5 minutes.

8) Loosen the edges of the pan (if using a springform pan, release and remove the outer ring) and flip it onto a serving plate. Allow the cake to cool completely before glazing.

9) To make the glaze: Combine the chocolate and cream in a microwave-safe bowl, and heat until the cream is very hot, but not simmering. Remove from the microwave, and stir until the chocolate melts and the mixture is completely smooth, reheating if necessary.

10) Spoon the glaze over the cake, spreading it to drip over the sides a bit. Allow the glaze to set for several hours before serving the cake.

Recipe adapted from King Arthur Flour