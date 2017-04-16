Caught on camera: Victim snaps pictures of alleged burglar

An alleged burglar tried to make a quick getaway Saturday, but the victim still caught him on camera.

Vermont State Trooper Patrick Slaney says officers with the Rutland Barracks responded to a burglary at a Chittenden home at about 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Before Michael St. Pierre, 52, could get away, police say the victim snapped pictures of St. Pierre.

With some help from community members, St. Pierre was identified and caught shortly thereafter.

He is at the Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of $75,000.00 cash or surety bond.