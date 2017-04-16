VT first responders given the 'OK' to ditch EpiPens for cheaper option

It's a switch that could save more lives

An alternative to epinephrine auto-injectors, or EpiPens, is saving rescue departments across Vermont some money.

It's also a switch that could save more lives.

An allergic reaction is not a call Richmond Rescue gets too often.



"Usually maybe one or two a year,” said Sarah Lamb, Richmond Rescue paramedic. “For my own personal experience though, I had never had an anaphylactic reactions or bad allergies before a couple years ago and I had six in one summer.”

But when someone needs it, Lamb reaches for epinephrine.

Previous protocol meant first responders gave the medication with an auto-injector, more commonly known as an EpiPen.

"Previously, we’ve only had an adult and a pediatric set on each of our ambulances because there's no way we could afford to give every one of our first responders an adult and pediatric set,” said Lamb.



Lamb says it cost them about $1,000 for four pens.

An alternative is just $12, says Dan Batsie, Vermont Department of Health’s EMS chief.

The Vermont Department of Health signed off on allowing emergency crews to use a much cheaper option: a vial and syringe.

“Vermont is a much more rural, much more volunteer-based service than a lot of other states, in fact a great many other states, and I think we do have to deal with those challenges, you know, we’re – we’re in many ways sort of doing more with less at a lot of these small services and they’re doing their best,” said Batsie. “So we want to be able to support them in financial ways like this.”

New protocol was developed to make sure the epinephrine would be given safely.

"So when they’ve draw up the medication they can actually put their syringe up against the digital reference and say 'Oh no, that's not right,’” said Batsie.

The EMS chief still says auto-injectors are a faster, safer option.

So if departments can afford them, still use them.

"This was designed for those times when they had to make a choice between either carrying no epinephrine, or carrying the auto-injectors,” said Batsie.

Lamb says Richmond Rescue is saving $2,000 a year, and increasing the amount of epinephrine they have on-hand.

"Couple on each of our ambulance and we're putting together kits for our first responders,” said Lamb.

Batsie says they are looking into the possibility of everyday people having access to a vial and syringe to administer epinephrine, as opposed to an auto-injector.