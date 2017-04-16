Quantcast

Two suspects arrested in Domino's delivery driver attack - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Two suspects arrested in Domino's delivery driver attack

Posted: Updated:
Debra Pitts, 31 Debra Pitts, 31
Jennifer Tozzi, 34 Jennifer Tozzi, 34
CLAREMONT, N.H. -

Two women who allegedly attacked and robbed a pizza delivery man are behind bars.

New Hampshire police say a Domino’s pizza driver was stabbed multiple times while he was delivering an order to an apartment on Trinity St. in Claremont early Saturday morning. 

A small amount of money was also taken.

Police arrested Debra Pitts, 31, and Jennifer Tozzi, 34.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Pitts and Tozzi will be formally charged Monday. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.