Two suspects arrested in Domino's delivery driver attack

Two women who allegedly attacked and robbed a pizza delivery man are behind bars.

New Hampshire police say a Domino’s pizza driver was stabbed multiple times while he was delivering an order to an apartment on Trinity St. in Claremont early Saturday morning.

A small amount of money was also taken.

Police arrested Debra Pitts, 31, and Jennifer Tozzi, 34.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Pitts and Tozzi will be formally charged Monday.