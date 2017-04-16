Quantcast

Construction starting on section of Route 7 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Construction starting on section of Route 7

Posted: Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Vt. -

Heads up drivers!

Starting Monday, a section of Route 7 is getting a makeover.

Here's what WCAX was told:

  • Weather permitting, construction will start the week beginning April 17, 2017 on the the completion of the 2016 – 2017 repaving project of U.S. Route 7 from approximately Lime Kiln Road, New Haven to the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town line.
  • The anticipated completion date is July 28, 2017.
  • This project will consist of prepping the existing pavement to include grinding, crack sealing, pot hole repairs then resurfacing with ¾” pavement and pavement markings. 
  • The Ferrisburgh rail crossing will also be reconstructed and improved along with other incidental items throughout the project. 
  • During the construction period, drivers should expect traffic flow to be maintained at all times with one-way alternating traffic during construction hours with control present. 
  • The posted speed limit will be strictly enforced as the safety of the workers along with the motorists is of the utmost importance.
  • Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while traveling through the zone. 
  • Please note the fines for speeding within the construction zone will be doubled.
  • Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the project may contact Stephanie Barrett, Public Relations Officer at 802-862-6085.  You may log on to http://countonitinc.com/road-construction-scheduled/  for project information/updates.
Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.