Contest to create new symbol for Burlington

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says it's time for a new city flag.

"We have a flag that hasn't really captured the imagination of Burlingtonians," said Mayor Weinberger.

He tells WCAX he wants a flag that unifies the community, so he's partnering with Burlington City Arts for a flag design contest.

"It'll be fun to do that and I hope the public will participate," said the Mayor.

We asked community members if they knew the Queen City had a flag.

We asked Greg Gause of Burlington, "I have no idea what the Burlington flag is." he answers.

City Arts says Burlington's current flag was designed in the 1990s by an eighth grader named Cara Wick as part of a leadership project. We borrowed one of the city's copies of the flag and showed it to residents and visitors.

"Aladdin...theater...a dove...and pine trees," Gause describes.

"It's colorful. I like how you have the different types of disciplines wrapped in there...music, knowledge, peace, I'm guessing forestry? And ecology. It looks cool," comments visitor Peter Schmeiser.

"It's too busy. You can't really focus on anything," said Colleen Horigan of Burlington, "I assume that it's supposed to be the church on the top of Church Street but it doesn't really even look like that."

City arts officials say they'd like the new flag be more visible - worn on first responders' uniforms and sold on collectibles like mugs.

We asked Joseph Latourneau of Burlington how he thought it represents the city, "I'm seeing the lake here. I'm seeing the forest. I'm seeing the peace dove. I'm seeing signs of theater and music. I see a lot of cultural-ism."

"Overall I think it's pretty aesthetically pleasing," adds Latourneau.

"There's no other way to really encapsulate the free spirit and artistic taste that you already have...with all the knowledge and the way that you have music and art represented. It works well," said Schmeiser.

City Arts plans to launch the contest open to everyone this fall. A panel of community members would pick the top designs, and then the public would vote for their favorite.

When asked if he felt the city needed a new flag... "If we're going to have a flag, I think it should be a new flag. Something that I could more easily distinguish as Burlington or at least Vermonty," answers Gause.

"Maybe something better can represent that we're more multicultural," said Colleen Horigan.

City leaders tell us they may get some advise from the North American Vexillological Association - an organization focused on the study of flags.

"It's actually something many cities are doing right now. There's been sort of an awakening of what are the principles that makes the mark for a good city flag," said Mayor Weinberger.

City Arts officials say they'd like to have the new flag flying above City Hall on First Night.