Celebrating Easter with family, friends, and horses.

A man was thrown of his motorcycle Tuesday in Pittsford.
It's a service dog graduation. After 8 months and 250 hours of training, veteran Robbie Phillips says the best times with his four-legged friend Gracie are just getting started.
Police now say slaying victim Cindy Cook and her boyfriend, Randal Gebo, may have been camping at the Shady Rill picnic area.
Police say a Vermont man who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a December crash that killed a Rutland couple was texting at the time of the crash.
Police have released the identity of a woman who died in a Townshend fire.
Police have released new details about a Rutland man found dead in Lake Champlain.
A stop for erratic driving in Burlington led police to a stolen car, cash and jewelry in Colchester. Now, police are trying to ID their suspect.
The U.S. border with Mexico gets all the attention but illegal crossings are also a problem along the U.S.-Canada border. Our Tyler Dumont got an inside look at patrols on land and on the water.
