Every Easter, kids line up behind the fence at Eddy Farm in Middlebury trying to spy the eggs that lay hidden across the fields. Sara Kutchukian has been bringing her family to the egg hunt for years.

"It's fun! I mean it's somewhat of a tradition for us, and it's a big community event, so I usually run into people that I know and in the fields talking to parents, and the kids are just running around enjoying themselves," said Sara Kutchukian of Waltham.

Volunteers start bright and early on Easter morning placing the eggs throughout two massive fields at the farm. Kids get to pick 10 eggs and a golden egg if they find one. This year there were only 6 golden eggs.

A massive wave of kids and their parents rush into the field when the gates open and the hunt begins. This Sunday, the farm had around 3,000 eggs hidden for kids to find. Anyone who finds a golden egg gets a special treat, but all the other eggs are filled with candy.

"There's a bunch of them, so it's easy to find them, but after I find my ten, I like going around still and trading them out," said 9-year-old Mia Kutchukian.

Eddy Farm is a non-profit that provides therapeutic horse back riding lessons, summer camp, and trail riding. When the crowds come for the Easter egg hunt, they also get the chance to meet the horses and other animals at the farm.

"We have pony rides. We have 4 of our lesson ponies, or lesson horses, that take kids around, and sometimes it's their first time on a horse. We have egg painting. We have horses in the barns that kids are allowed to feed. The horses love to get that attention," explains Abby Schnoor, Eddy Farm Board Member.

Celebrating Easter with family, friends, and horses.