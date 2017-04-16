Quantcast

Rutland man flees Wal-Mart with Stolen Register

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Police say a man tried to make off with a stolen cash register. At 8AM Easter Sunday, Rutland police say they received a report of a robbery at Wal-Mart. According to police, with the help of employees and shoppers, they were able to track down 24-year-old Kyle Bizon on Forest Street. He was charged with assault and robbery. Police tell channel 3 he also violated his conditions of release stemming from another incident.

His sister, 28-year-old Brittney Smith, was arrested for impeding the investigation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. They are both slated to appear in court Monday.

