Newport City man could spend more than a decade in prison for attempted murder.

It may be more than a decade in prison for a Vermont man accused of trying to kill his wife. 53-year-old Roberto Vargas of Newport City has been held without bail since July 2015 after pleading not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon. Prosecutors say he repeatedly stabbed his wife, 47-year-old Jane Vargas, in the neck and abdomen. He's been sitting in jail ever since. He would have faced 20 years to life in prison if convicted on both charges. Prosecutors have agreed to drop the assault charge in exchange for Vargas pleading guilty to the attempted murder charge and will recommend a 15 year sentence. A hearing is set for May 5th.