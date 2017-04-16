Top 3 on 3 for April 16th

At number three, dominance by St. J on the track at BHS Thursday: Ian Clough led the way for the Toppers winning both hurdles, the 100, and anchored the 4x100 on the boys side, while Hannah Wescott was one of several girls who won multiple events.



At number two, St. Mike's baseball picked up its first win Friday and PJ Jasak played a role. His web gem robbed Assumption's Kevin Quinlivan of an RBI hit as the Purple Knights rallied to a 7-2 victory



And at number one, UVM men's lacrosse may not have gotten the win Saturday against Stony Brook, but Charlie Cobb had the goal of the game. Ben French finds Cobb on the crease, and he goes behind the back for the tally. Cobb claims the top spot in this week's Top 3 on 3.