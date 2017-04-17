Breastfeeding in public

WCAX News has obtained the death certificate for Cindy Cook but it does not reveal how she died.
More than 100 dairy cows and calves are believed to have been killed after a fire broke out in a large barn on a farm near the Canadian border in northern New York.
A boil water order in effect for the entire town of Cumberland Head, New York.
The Manchester VA Medical Center, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, is now dealing with flooding and severe water damage.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is asking for a field hearing on allegations of substandard conditions and treatment at the Manchester VA Medical Center.
A teachers union in a Vermont school district has rejected the school board's latest contract offer and is entering a mediated fact-finding process.
The New England Center for Circus Arts has resumed summer camp classes after a brief strike by instructors over the firing of its founders.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to conduct a routine inspection of a long-closed Connecticut River bridge that links North Walpole with the village of Bellows Falls, Vermont.
