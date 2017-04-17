What do you think when you see a breastfeeding mom in public?

That question and the answer is the focus of a new video by a Vermont mom, who says, we haven't come far enough.

The most recent research shows that 79 percent of moms know breastfeeding is the best choice for their baby, yet 40% say breastfeeding in public is their greatest concern.

Kristen Bergeron loves bringing her two kids to open gym at Sunrise Gymnastics in Berlin. She doesn't cover up and won't apologize for it. She says, it was here at the gym that she noticed some dads who were a little uncomfortable.

“They don't know what to do, where to look and it's not their wife and it's a boob,” says Bergeron, “I get it!”

“We're okay with sexualizing breasts, but we're not with people using them for their actual function,” says video creator Laura Fillbach.

Laura Fillbach breastfed her kids almost twenty years ago. She says, things have gotten better for breastfeeding moms, but it's not perfect. Fillbach made a video for a class at Champlain College and included moms like Hilary Black.



“I think my girls came to mind because I do have three girls and I want them to grow up and be comfortable with who they are,” says Black.

She's doing everything she can to normalize breastfeeding including feeding Cora during our interview.

Unfortunately, she knows many women who have been shamed for breastfeeding in public.

“The manager came over and said, miss, I feel like you'd probably be more comfortable in the electrical closet,” says Black. “It was a public place. She had every right to nurse her baby wherever she wanted to nurse her baby,” says Black.

According to the national conference of state legislature’s website 47 states, DC and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow moms to breast feed in any public or private location.

In South Dakota and Virginia, moms can't be charged with public indecency or nudity laws and Idaho is the only state that has yet to pass a law like that.

Even with the law protecting her in Vermont, Danielle Hubert says she always covered up when breastfeeding until one day when she was out shopping.

“He just was not latching under the cover and it was just a really stressful time for me,” says Hulbert.

She says, what happened next empowered her to embrace breastfeeding even if other people don't.

“I was at the co-op and I was with my mother in law and were like, yah know what, I don't care. I took my cover off,” says Hulbert.