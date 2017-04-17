Whats Cooking: Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, in a large bowl, beat the butter until creamy. Add the granulated sugar and beat until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, and the sour cream, and vanilla, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed and beating until just smooth. Add the flour mixture and beat until smooth. Fold in the blueberries. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle half of the topping evenly on top. Repeat with the remaining batter and topping. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 45 minutes.