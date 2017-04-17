Quantcast

Whats Cooking: Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Chef Tracey Medeiros from The Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook shows us how to make Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Ingredients

Topping

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped nuts, such as pecans or walnuts

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Cake

2 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups plus 1 1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick, 4 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar

Method of Preparation

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  Lightly grease an 8 x 11-inch baking dish and set aside.
  2. To make the topping:  In a medium-size bowl, combine the brown sugar, nuts, and cinnamon and set aside.
  3. To make the cake:  In a medium-size bowl, combine the blueberries with 1 1/2 teaspoons of flour, set aside.  In a separate medium-size bowl, sift together the remaining 2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt.
  4. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, in a large bowl, beat the butter until creamy.  Add the granulated sugar and beat until smooth.  Add the eggs, one at a time, and the sour cream, and vanilla, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed and beating until just smooth.  Add the flour mixture and beat until smooth.  Fold in the blueberries.  Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle half of the topping evenly on top.  Repeat with the remaining batter and topping.  Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
  5. Let the cake cool in the pan for 20 minutes.  Cut into squares, dust with confectioners’ sugar, and serve.

