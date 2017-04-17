Thieves stopped by convenience store employee

CHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Police say a convenience store employee who showed up early to work scared off two would-be burglars.

Police say two men broke into a Rockingham Jiffy Mart around 5 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say an employee, who had arrived to work early, yelled at the two suspects.

Authorities say the pair then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police say both suspects were dressed in hoodies and covered their faces. Investigators say they are working to review video surveillance to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.