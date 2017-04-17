Quantcast

Thieves stopped by convenience store employee - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Thieves stopped by convenience store employee

Posted: Updated:

CHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Police say a convenience store employee who showed up early to work scared off two would-be burglars.

Police say two men broke into a Rockingham Jiffy Mart around 5 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say an employee, who had arrived to work early, yelled at the two suspects.

Authorities say the pair then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police say both suspects were dressed in hoodies and covered their faces. Investigators say they are working to review video surveillance to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.