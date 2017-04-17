Dairy farmers worry about trade to Mexico

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - U.S dairy farmers already struggling with low milk prices worry President Donald Trump's talk of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement could harm trade to Mexico, its biggest export market.

The National Milk Producers Federation says about 15 percent of dairy production in the United States is exported with one-third of the exports - in the form of powdered milk, cheese and whey protein - going to Mexico.

The National Milk Producers Federation says the incomes of dairy farmers around the country depend heavily on the country's export to Mexico. They traveled recently to Mexico City with the U.S. Daily Export Council to reinforce its commitment to the country.

Trump last week promised "pleasant surprises" from planned renegotiations of NAFTA, an agreement he's called the worst deal in U.S. history.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.