Police: K-9 helps sniff out drug bust in Hardwick

HARDWICK, Vt. -

In Hardwick, police say one of their K-9s sniffed out a drug bust.

The officer and K-9 Kubo were patrolling the village when they say they spotted a suspicious vehicle last Thursday.

They say after a search they found 65 bags of heroin, a handgun and $4,000 in cash.

A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with drug possession. He pleaded not guilty.

