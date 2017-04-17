Quantcast

More Vt. Air National Guard members arrive home

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

More Green Mountain Boys have been reunited with their families.

About 10 of them touched down at the Burlington airport at around 4 p.m. The members of the 158th Fighter Wing, mostly civil engineers, have been in Southwest Asia for six months.

They supported operations against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region. They told us that it's good to be home.

"I think my daughters missed him the most. It's been very hard, but we're very excited that they're home," said Tunie Chicoine.

"It's good to be home. Definitely a big sigh of relief to see the family and just excited to go home," said Sargeant Dustin Chicoine.

About 115 men and women were on this rotation and are coming back in groups. All but five will return to Vermont by the end of the month.

