Quantcast

Police investigate vandalism at elementary school - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police investigate vandalism at elementary school

Posted: Updated:
GLOVER, Vt. -

Vermont State Police need your help finding whoever vandalized an elementary school.

They say the staff at Glover Community School reported the damage at 7 a.m.

They say someone used a handicap parking sign to break a window.

Police say it happened sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning.

If you know who did it, police want to hear from you.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.