Police: Uncle ditched nephew to do drugs at Rutland cinema

An uncle is in court after police say he ditched his nephew at the movies to do drugs.

That 9-year-old boy was at Flagship Cinema with who he called his Uncle Larry after their Easter dinner. The boy told police his uncle stepped out halfway through the movie and never came back in.

Just after midnight Monday morning police were called back to the cinema when Lawrence Jacques III was found "passed out cold" with his feet up on the chair in front of him in a separate theater.

He was arrested when police say they found a used syringe and heroin on him. Monday in court, he was arraigned on charges of cruelty to a child and possession of heroin. His court appointed attorney entered a plea of not guilty.

Jacques' nephew identified only as "NG" was taken to the police station and reunited with his parents. They told police they thought Jacques had been clean for a while and was fine earlier in the day.

WCAX has learned that Jacques has a lengthy criminal history including 10 misdemeanor convictions and 3 felony convictions. A judge did set a $1,000 bail for his release.

He's also been ordered to stay away from his nephew and Flagship Cinemas.