NY troopers issue 15,000 tickets in statewide crack down

NEW YORK -

We told you about "Operation Hang Up" in New York to crack down on drivers. Monday morning we got the results.

The governor's office says 15,000 tickets were issued statewide.

In the North Country, there were 41 distracted driving citations, 178 speeding tickets, 15 DWIs, 26 child restraint or seat belt violations and four move over violations for a total of 796 tickets.

