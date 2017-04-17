Quantcast

Vermont police issue distracted driving tickets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont law enforcement agencies are working together to lower the number of distracted drivers on the state's highways.

On Monday, state police troopers and officers from a number of other agencies issued six tickets while conducting a distracted driving detail on Interstate 89 in northwestern Vermont.

The tickets for violating the state law that prohibits the use of any electronic device while driving on a public highway carry a $162 fine.

Police and other enforcement officers are urging motorists to use hands free devices or wait until they are no longer operating a motor vehicle before using hand-held electronic devices.

