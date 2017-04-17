How changes in foreign worker programs could impact Vt. hospitality industry

A change last year in the way federal immigration officials count foreign nonagricultural guest workers is having an impact on the hospitality industry around the country and right here in Vermont.

The buildings and grounds at the Basin Harbor Club may seem serene now, but the Vergennes resort will soon be humming.

"When we're at full capacity with 150 rooms we can have upward of 350 guests on property," said Sarah Morris, Basin Harbor Club.

A total of 16,000 rooms are booked during the six-month season. To keep the place running smoothly at the peak of the season they need about 280 workers. About 40 percent come from overseas. But one of the foreign worker visa programs they've relied on for decades known as H-2B was recently changed. Now with only a few weeks till opening, they're in a bind.

"It's primarily housekeeping and dishwashers that we're looking for, so these are not positions that are particularly glamorous. We do always look locally to find people to fill these positions, but again the seasonal nature of those and the general job description of what's required is typically not desirable for folks in the local area," said Morris.

Congress, citing concerns over domestic job seekers, last year let the part of the program known as the "returning workers exemption" expire. Morris says the change means they are short over a dozen workers, experienced employees critical to keep the club running smoothly.

Basin Harbor isn't alone. Vermont depends on nearly 400 H-2B workers annually, according to the most recent U.S Department of labor numbers. That includes at ski resorts like Stowe and Mount Snow.

"This myth that there are hundreds of Vermonters waiting to take these jobs in the hospitality industry, it's not true," said Tom Torti, Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Torti says he often hears the frustration from seasonal businesses looking for good workers. He also says the Trump administration is compounding the problem, sending a chill through all visa programs from foreign high-tech workers to apple pickers to students.

"My frustration with some of the immigration rhetoric that we hear going on, besides the fact that it's somewhat distasteful, is that it is really hurting business," said Torti.

It's not clear if Congress will take any action. For his part, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, has been skeptical of programs like H2B, calling it a massive effort to attract cheap labor.

"Of course you can bring in people from abroad. That's very important. But too often these programs have not looked locally, they want cheap labor from abroad, and that to my mind is wrong," said Sanders.

Morris disagrees saying the prevailing wage requirements in the program actually end up raising the pay of local workers.

Morris, who started at the Basin Harbor as a 14-year-old bell hop is the fifth generation to help run the family business. Many workers come back year after year, creating what she calls a family atmosphere.

"There's just that sense of home when you come back, not only being where I grew up, but the people I grew up with," said Morris.

Some of them who may not be returning this season.