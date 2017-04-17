Milton boy honored with lifesaving award

A fifth-grader from Milton was recognized Monday for leaping into action when his friend was in big trouble.

A quiet yard in Albany, Vermont was the scene of a dramatic rescue on Sunday, April 8. It is a day Tabatha Kittson will never forget.

"I do know that that was the first day the snow had started to melt up there," said Tabatha Kittson.

Kittson and her three children were visiting their friends, the Danaher's, to celebrate 11-year-old Hannah's birthday. The moms went inside while the kids played in the yard and that's when the unthinkable happened.

"I jumped on top of the septic tank cover, it flipped behind my back and I fell in and I put my hands out and when they got me out there were nail marks in the ground from me trying to hold myself up," said Hannah.

The top of the septic tank was not properly secured, the suction from the tank was pulling Hannah down while she screamed for help.

"I thought i was going to die," said Hannah.

Ten-year-old Quinnlan Kittson rushed into action.

"I heard her scream so I ran over just to see what's wrong and I got scared when I first saw she was actually in a hole, so I told her not to let go of the rim, I just grabbed onto her arm while she was doing that, and started pulling her up," said Quinn.

Quinn ordered Hannah's younger brother to go get the moms.

"Quinn's arms were in the water, you could see the claw marks on the grass where she was falling in so it was definitely, it was easily the most traumatic moment for both Shannon and myself and the children," said Tabatha.

All three were able to pull Hannah to safety.

Once Hannah was safely in the house, the moms say they took a stick that was about 6-feet long and put it into the hole to see how deep the tank was. That stick wasn't long enough to reach the bottom of the tank and they say if it weren't for Quinn's quick actions, this story could have a very different ending.

Monday, Quinn was honored in front of classmates at Milton Elementary School.

"At this time i would like to recognize Quinnlan Kittson," said Corporal Scott Philbrook, school resource officer.

For his quick action and bravery.

"So this is a Milton Police Department Citizen Lifesaving Award for Quinnlan Kittson. I would like to present that to you sir, job well done," Philbrook said.

Well done indeed.