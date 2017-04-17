Alburgh fire truck crashes into power pole

An Alburgh fire truck crashed while on the way to a house fire in Isle La Motte Monday afternoon.

It happened on Route 129 in Isle La Motte. The fire department says the fire truck driver was trying to move over in order to avoid a car driving on the other side of the road that had failed to get over when the fire truck approached. That's when the truck slipped and fell into a ditch, crashing into a power pole. Fire officials say the trucks take up most of their lane making it hard to pass vehicles on a narrow road.

"Drivers need to understand, even on a normal width road, we can't maneuver these vehicle like a sports car. They need to slow down. They need to stop. They need to move as far over to the other side of the road as they possibly can, and they need to pay more attention," said Ron Kumetz, Alburgh Fire Department assistant chief.

Fire officials say the truck was going between 35 to 40 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The passenger sustained minor injuries. They do not yet know how much the damage will cost to fix. The truck was purchased by the department several months ago used from another department out of state. They do not know who the driver is that failed to get over when the crash happened.