Lyndonville woman faces embezzlement charges

Kimberley Dwyer
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. -

A Lyndoville woman is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a high school alumni fund.

Kimberley Dwyer, 49, was the treasurer for the Cabot Alumni Association. Police say she used their debit card to make purchases and withdrawals over several months. She'll be in court in June to face embezzlement charges.

