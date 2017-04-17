Quantcast

Police: St. Albans woman charged elderly man's stolen credit card

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

Police say they've caught the crook who ran up thousands of dollars in charges on an elderly man's credit card.

Jessica Poirier, 38, of St. Albans is facing 64 felony counts after police say she bought numerous items on the stolen card, everything from clothes to plane tickets. Police say she even had the victim paying her electric bill. The charges added up to more than $4,300 before the case was cracked. 

